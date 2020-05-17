Karisma Kapoor shares selfies post make-up tutorial with daughter Samaira. Can you spot the mistake?

Karisma Kapoor has shared a glimpse of her ‘lockdown diaries’ on Instagram. She gave her daughter Samaira Kapur a make-up tutorial and shared selfies on her dolled up look on Instagram. However, she (almost) missed the fact that she had eyeliner on just one of her eyes.

“Posting away not realising you have eyeliner only on one eye. (Post makeup tutorial with my daughter),” she wrote, along with the first photo. In the second picture, she is seen covering the other eye with her palm. “#QuarantineWoes,” she wrote along with it. “Lockdown diaries, let’s add some humour,” her Instagram post read.

The pictures, which have garnered more than one lakh likes in less than a day, got a lot of love from fans. “Lol but you still look adorable Lolo,” an Instagram user commented. “She is the real beauty of Bollywood,” another wrote. Many also dropped heart emojis on the post.

In March this year, Karisma made her acting comeback with the web series Mentalhood, which also marked her digital debut. She played a former beauty queen and mother of three in the show, which streams on ALT Balaji and Zee5.

At the trailer launch of Mentalhood, Karisma was asked if she was excited for her children, Samaira and Kiaan, to watch the show. “I’m super excited and very emotional because there is a meaning behind this show. Each episode has a message for everyone out there. Even men watching this show will be like, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t realise this.’ We deal with bullying, gender, exam fever, health, surrogacy and various topics. It’s actually entertainment and you learn something at the end of this journey, which is so beautiful,” she had said.

Karisma had also said that the script of Mentalhood really resonated with her, as motherhood has taken precedence over everything else for her. “Like I have always said, all my awards on one side and my children on the other. An entire career on one side and my kids on the other,” she had said.

