Karisma Kapoor shares throwback video from Dil To Paagal Hai, fans spot Shahid Kapoor in background

Karisma Kapoor keeps her fans entertained with regular throwback posts on her Instagram account. On Friday, she hit the flashback button and landed on her 1997 hit film Dil To Paagal Hai.

She shared a small clip from her hit song Le Gayi Le Gayi and wrote, “Shake it up #flashbackfriday #guessinggameon Which song/movie,” she captioned her post. Of course, her fans mostly guessed the right answer. Sonam Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Amrita Arora, Sanjay Kapoor all left loved-up emojis on her post.

Many, however, were excited to find Shahid Kapoor dancing behind her in the scene. Like the almost 20 other background dancers, he is seen in a black vest and black shorts, busting out some cool moves. “We can see Shahid Kapoor in the background,” wrote one. “Le gaye le gaye karisma kapoor mam... And @shahidkapoor in this song video for dance lata... I am a big fans of kareena kapoor khan mom and tim but i love you big hug and kiss from indonesia,” wrote another fan.

Shahid was a part of Shiamak Davar’s troupe when he had still not started working as an actor in Bollywood. He also featured as a background dancer in Subhash Ghai’s Taal and performed with Aishwarya Rai in a song.

Karimsa is currently in lockdown with her two kids--daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. She recently shared a glimpse of the ‘new normal’ lockdown life. She posted an adorable picture of her nephew Taimur Ali Khan (Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son) as he caught up with his cousin Kiaan over a video call amid lockdown.

She put out a cute picture of Taimur as he watched Kiaan at his Taekwondo lesson, during a video call. Karisma took a screenshot of the precious moment between the two and shared it with a caption that read, “Tim watching Kiaan during his taekwondo class. New normal #purelove #myjaans #family @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Earlier, Karisma baked a cake for her sister Kareena. Kareena shared a picture of the cake on her Instagram account, terming the cake made by her elder sister as the ‘best chocolate cake in the world’.

