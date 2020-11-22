Kartik Aaryan announces new movie Dhamaka on 30th birthday, shares motion poster

Kartik Aaryan, who is celebrating his 30th birthday on Sunday, has announced a new project titled Dhamaka on the occasion. The motion poster of the film features Kartik in an all new hairstyle and a bespectacled look.

Sharing the poster, Kartik wrote, “Aaj mera Birthday hai #DHAMAKA hona chahiye @madhvaniram @amitamadhvani #RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies @officialrmfilms @rheaazz @siabhuyan @pashanjal.” It shows a suited up Kartik, looking at a burning bridge in front of him.

The project is directed by Ram Madhvani of Neerja fame and is set to release in 2021. Designer Manish Malhotra commented on the post, “Dhamaka toh you are already. Happy birthday.” A fan reacted, “Aapke birthday pe to aapne hi dhamka kar diya!” One more said, “Uff your look!”

The film will be based in Mumbai and is all set to go on floors this December. It would gives a bird’s eye view into the workings of a news channel in the 21st Century.

Talking about playing a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai, Kartik said, “This for me is a miracle script and had me on the edge of my seat all through the narration. I knew this is the script that would give me the opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actor. I can’t wait to transport myself to Ram sir’s world and see his vision translate on the big screen. This is also the first time I am collaborating with Ronnie and RSVP, and I am looking forward to this journey.”

Opening up about the film’s concept, Ram said, “As a director, I am inclined towards human stories. Though this one is a thriller on the outset, there lies a lot of emotion and drama in the screenplay that leads to the adrenaline rush. This film demanded a young actor, with a certain amount of rawness in the space. Kartik, being one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, fits the bill.”

He admitted that shooting in the midst of coronavirus pandemic will be challenging. “But I have a terrific backing from my producer, Ronnie Screwvala, and our production teams at RSVP and RMF, are all well versed with the covid protocols. As a director/ Producer I will be abiding by the rules as laid down by the government and am eager to get back to filming.”

Also read: Anil Kapoor celebrates 29 years of Lamhe, reveals he and wife Sunita were expecting son Harsh Varrdhan at the time

Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Valentine’s Day release, Love Aaj Kal 2. He will now be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani. The actor has stepped into Akshay Kumar’s shoes for the film. He also has Karan Johar’s Dostana 2, opposite Janhvi Kapoor, in his kitty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more