Kartik Aaryan asks with folded hands, ‘Rasode Mein kaun tha?’ after the viral Kokilaben video

Kartik Aaryan has joined Twitter users in asking the viral question, ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha? (Who was in the kitchen)’?

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 15:06 IST

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Richa Chadha are asking the viral question -Rasode Mein Kaun Tha? Kartik, hilariously, is asking the question with folded hands. While Richa was not aware of the rap at all, Kartik’s short tweet tells us he has certainly heard the viral rap on loop.

Created by engineer-turned-musician Yashraj Mukhate, the viral video has a TV show dialogue (Saath Nibhana Saathiya) turned into a song. Kartik shared a picture of himself and tweeted. “Please bata do Rasode mein kaun tha.(Please tell me, who was in the kitchen)?” The scene, recreated in the video, has Kokilaben (Rupal Patel), Gopi Bahu (Giaa Manek) and Rashi bahu (Richa Hasabnis) engaged in a heated discussion over an empty cooker on gas stove. Saath Nibhana Saathiya went off air in 2017.

And to answer Kartik’s question, well, Rasode Mein Rashi Thi (It was Rashi in the kitchen). Richa’s character is supposed to have put the empty cooker on stove.

Meanwhile, Richa was not sure what the word meant and mistook it for a name. “Last week’s Binod is this week’s Rasode. Who is Rasode? Can someone please tell me.” A Twitter user explained it to her and wrote, “Rasoda means Kitchen in Gujarati. “Rasode mein kaun tha!” is a funny dialogue from the serial “Saath nibhana Saathiya” (Star plus) by a main character Kokilaben Modi. Somebody made a funny song-video out of that sequence from the serial and it went viral.”



 

 

Richa then responded., “Hahaha ok. Copy that. Didn’t realise it was not a name, a non-Hindi word. Thanks.”

Kartik was recently seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 and will next feature in Bhool Bhoolaiyya 2.

