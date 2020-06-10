Kartik Aaryan chats with Barkha Dutt on Koki Poochega, asks her to choose from Alia Bhatt, Kriti, Bhumi, Janhvi for biopic

Actor Kartik Aaryan, in the latest episode of his ongoing interview series Koki Poochega, asked veteran journalist Barkha Dutt who’d she’d want to play her in a biopic. After initially laughing off the question, Barkha picked Alia Bhatt. Kartik speaks to those on the frontlines of the battle against the coronavirus in the show.

Kartik had asked her to chose from Alia, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. “Out of the people you named I think I’d pick Alia,” she said. “I think she’s a fabulous actor, and the versatility that she has is unparalleled.”

Kartik did, however, also ask important questions about the migrant crisis, the devastation that the virus has wreaked economically, and the status of journalism in India. He plugged the chat on Instagram, and wrote in the caption of his post, “Yeh hui na baat !! Frontliner @barkha.dutt who has been reporting on ground for over 80 Days now.”

The actor has, of late, been expressing a desire to work with Alia. In a recent interview with Filmfare, he was asked about the one thing he would like to ask Alia, and he said, “Please Sanjay Leela Bhansali se meri sifarish karo nah (Please recommend me to Sanjay Leela Bhansali).” Alia is about to work with Bhansali on Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Kartik and Alia were rumoured to be starring in the gangster saga, but no official casting announcement besides Alia has been made. Kartik does, however, have a broad slate of upcoming projects, including Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Barkha Dutt, meanwhile, has been on the road, covering the coronavirus, for close to 80 days.

