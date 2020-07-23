Kartik Aaryan debunks myths about depression on his show, says his mom asks him to get married whenever he’s angry

Kartik Aaryan has released a new episode of his chat show Koki Poochega and this time he bursts myths about depression during a discussion with psychiatrist Dr Geetha Jayaram from John Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore. The actor also added his trademark humour by requesting the doctor to hire his sister Kritika as her assistant.

Kartik opened the episode by talking about a disease which is often passed off as mood swings. He said it doesn’t spread by contact like coronavirus but is equally hazardous. He made it clear that he won’t be using the D word (referring to depression) but rather call it Devdas, until he was encouraged by Dr Geetha to talk openly about it.

Watch: Koki meets Dr. Geetha Jayaram

Kartik asked several questions to the doctor about the actual signs of being in depression, is ‘alcohol an actual vaccine for depression’ and if depression and suicide are co-related. Dr Geetha shared how anyone can diagnose depression if a person is consistently upset for more than two weeks and has other symptoms of the disease like loss of pleasure, loss of interest and concentration and self blame.

Kartik revealed that whenever he is very angry, his mom says, ‘let’s get him married’. He asked Dr Geetha if she was right. The doctor laughed it off saying that she doesn’t know why many Indians think that marriage is the answer to everything.

Kartik also requested the doctor to hire his sister Kritika, who is pursuing medicine, as her assistant. Kritika also made an appearance in the video as she wanted to know her pay package and if she would be getting travelling allowance for travelling to Baltimore. Kartik shooed her away by handing over Rs 20 to her as a travelling allowance and asked her to keep on struggling if she cannot respect the upcoming opportunity. She ran inside to complain to their mom, screaming, “Mummy, I want to become a gynae, he is trying to make me a psychiatrist.”

