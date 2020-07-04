Kartik Aaryan drops hilarious comment as Amitabh Bachchan calls for bringing back ‘hand writing’: ‘I’m from a doctor family’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram on Friday, asking his fans and followers to start writing by hand again. However, it was actor Kartik Aaryan’s comment that cracked up everyone.

Amitabh shared a beautiful, handwritten note, counting the benefits of writing rather than typing things on one’s phone or computer. “Writing by hand promotes learning and cognitive development in ways keyboard writing can’t match. Bring back hand writing. It’s good for your brain,” Amitabh wrote in his post.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram post.

Kartik commented, “Main Doctor family se hoon sir. Meri handwriting dekh ke shayad aap aisa nahi bologe (I am from a family of doctor. You may not say thing after seeing my handwriting).” Even Preity Zinta left a comment saying, “Well said Amitji, I still write everything down on a pen and paper. It’s the only way for me to learn.”

Amitabh’s fans also admired his post. “Nice writing Shows your persona in a jiffy.Shows you are stylish and opulence is your second name,” wrote a fan. “Seems so cool,” read another comment.

Earlier, Kartik has shared a video of himself taking up the Gulabo Sitabo challenge after being nominated by Amitabh. While making the video, his mother interrupted him and said, “Kya kar raha hai yaar, savere se internet bhara pada hai isse (What are you doing? The internet is full of this since morning).” Kartik told her that he has been tagged by Amitabh for the challenge but his mom refused to believe it, “Amitabh Bachchan ji tag karege tujhe? Unke itne bure din aa gaye (Amitabh Bachchan will tag you? Are things so bad for him?).” His sister was even more brutal as she said, “Tag Karan Johar kar rahe hoge, Kartik Aaryan ho gaya galti se (He must have been going for Karan Johar but tagged you by mistake).”

Kartik had also earlier shot for a commercial with Amitabh. He took to Instagram and posted a picture in which he was seen sitting next to Amitabh. “Bucket list... Amitabh Bachchan sir,” Kartik had captioned the image.

