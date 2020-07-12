Sections
Kartik Aaryan feels this is ‘best time’ to get married, quips ‘kharcha nahi hoga’

During an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, Kartik Aaryan answered questions on marriage and more.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 21:52 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kartik Aaryan joked that this was the best time to get married.

Kartik Aaryan was at his funniest during a recent interactive session with his fans on Twitter. He did not shy away from answering questions on his marriage, fielding them with aplomb and humour.

When a fan asked Kartik when he wants to get married, the actor quipped, “Actually abhi best time hai. Kharcha nahi hoga (Actually, now is the best time. There will be no expenses) #AskKartik.”

 

Another fan wanted Kartik to address a rumour that he got secretly married during the lockdown. “Jis hisaab se chal raha hai lagta hai Bachcha bhi lockdown mein ho jayega (At the rate at which things are going, it looks like I will have a baby during the lockdown as well) #AskKartik,” his funny reply read.



 

During the chat, Kartik also shared that he will address mental health and depression in an upcoming episode of his online chat show Koki Poochega. He said that it was an ‘extremely important conversation’ to have.

 

Last month, Kartik told Barkha Dutt during an episode of Koki Poochega that his mother wants him to marry a feisty reporter like her. “Yeh sawaal meri mom ka tha ki agar koi 1999 wali Barkha Dutt mil jaaye, toh woh rishta bhej dengi (My mother wanted to know if there is someone like the Barkha Dutt from 1999, then she will send a rishta to her),” he said. She laughed and promised to find him a bride.

Apart from Koki Poochega, Kartik began another online initiative, to highlight positive news stories from around the country. He took inspiration from Hollywood actor John Krasinski and said that the objective was to spread some positivity during these difficult times.

On the work front, Kartik was shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Rajasthan when the Covid-19 outbreak began spreading rapidly. He will also be seen in Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2 alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

