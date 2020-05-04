Kartik Aaryan gets hilariously interrupted by mom while recording interview, watch video

With all shoots stalled during the lockdown, Kartik Aaryan has started an online chat show Koki Poochega, in which he interviews and celebrates the Covid-19 warriors. He has shared a new behind-the-scenes video from his show, in which he is seen hilariously getting interrupted by his mother Dr Mala Tiwari, while recording.

As Kartik begins recording, his mother can be heard calling out to him in the background. When he tells her, “Haan, mummy, interview le raha hoon (Yes, mummy, I am taking an interview),” she asks him, “Le raha hai ki de raha hai (Are you taking an interview or giving one)?” She confirms with him if he is going to be the one asking questions, to which he says, “Haan, maa. Koki poochega (Yes, mother. Koki will ask)!”

So far, Kartik has interviewed a Covid-19 survivor, doctor and police officer, among others. He said in a statement earlier that he aimed to fight the ‘misinformation about the virus’ through his show.

Kartik joined the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and pledged Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund. “It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible,” he said, announcing his donation.

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, which also starred Sara Ali Khan, Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda. The film was not only unanimously panned by critics but also failed to set the cash registers ringing.

Kartik currently has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2 and a 3D action thriller directed by Om Raut in his kitty.

