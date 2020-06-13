Kartik Aaryan gets trolled by mother, sister: ‘Amitabh Bachchan will tag you? Unke itne bure din aa gaye hai?’ Watch

Every time Kartik Aaryan needs a reality check, all he needs to do is talk to his mother and sister. The actor who has given enough proofs of his sense of humour during the lockdown with a steady stream of content, often starring his mother and sister in lead roles, has now given his own twist on Gulabo Sitabo challenge.

Ahead of Gulabo Sitabo releasing on Amazon Prime--the first major direct-to-digital release during the lockdown starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana – the two actors had been nominating their colleagues to take up a tongue twister challenge on camera.

As Amitabh nominated Kartik, the young actor was obviously braced and was giving his everything to the attempt till he was interrupted by his mother. “Kya kar raha hai yaar, savere se internet bhara pada hai isse,” she could be heard saying off camera. As Kartik says that he has been tagged by Amitabh Bachchan for this challenge, his mom refuses to believe it, “Amitabh Bachchan ji tag karege tujhe? Unke itne bure din aa gaye (Amitabh Bachchan will tag you? Are things so bad for him?).” His sister was even more brutal as she said, “Tag Karan Johar kar rahe hoge, Kartik Aaryan ho gaya galti se (He must have been going for Karan Johar but tagged you by mistake).”

Kartik wrote with the video, “Family is the biggest support system dey said#TwistedFamily #GulaboSitabo #TongueTwister @amitabhbachchan Sir @shoojitsircar Sir @ayushmannk.”

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo opened to largely good reviews. Kartik, whose last film was Love Aaj Kal, will next be seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiya 2.