Kartik Aaryan is hopeful for the future amid pandemic, says ‘will definitely take pay cut if it helps the industry’

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been staying at home like the rest of the nation during the lockdown. He has kept his fans entertained with his funny posts and also as a content creator. Now, in an interview with journalist Anupama Chopra, he spoke about the situation the industry is in and that, if need arises, he is willing to take a pay cut as well.

Anupama mentioned that she had been attending a lot of webinars where the stakeholders in the industry spoke about the future. One of the observations was that Bollywood would take an estimated $1 billion hit. So, as and when the industry resumes operations, there will have to be smaller crews. One of the topics discussed was ‘will stars take a pay cut?’.

Replying to it Kartik said, “I wouldn’t want to cut down on people’s jobs. There has to be a solution wherein that problem also doesn’t crop up and producers (who are getting hit), they too are saved. There has to be solution and a balance will come out. Whatever it takes for the industry to get together and start working, I think, I am up for it. I would do whatever collectively we decide to do.”

On pay cuts, Kartik said, “If that is something that is gonna help the industry, I think we all should do that. We should be up for it. We have taken a huge hit, as a country and as an industry also.” Kartik also shared a quote on pay cuts as his Instagram stories.

Through much of the lockdown, Kartik has been conducting interviews with front-line warriors like doctors and cops on India’s war against the coronavirus pandemic. He also keeps posting funny videos with his mother and his sister.

