Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani to resume Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot in September

Amid confusions around the guidelines and safety measures to be followed on film sets, makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have announced that they are planning to begin the shoot by September. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were shooting in Lucknow when the government announced complete lockdown in March in wake of coronavirus pandemic. Around 35 days of shoot remains for the film.

Director Anees Bazmee told Mid Day, ““We have to go to Lucknow to finish the film. We had built a huge set and it has been standing untouched all these months. It is imperative to shoot the remaining portions there to maintain continuity. The safety of our cast and crew is of utmost importance to us. Only when we receive the permission from the [Uttar Pradesh] government, will we resume work on the film. Hopefully, we will revisit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by September.”

The film is a sequel to 20007 hit comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.The film also featured Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, Paresh Rawal, among others. It was the official Hindi remake of the 1993 Malayalam comedy psychological thriller, Manichitrathazhu.

Starring Tabu alongside Kiara and Kartik, the sequel was originally set to release on July 31. Kartik featured on the film poster in a get up similar to that of Akshay in the 2007 film. Kiara was excited to join him for the sequel and had said in a statement, “It’s super exciting to get the opportunity to be a part of the franchise. Its my first time being directed by Anees sir and I’m looking forward to the experience. Kartik and I are working together for the first time, can’t wait to begin this journey so we can bring the film to you soon.”

