Kartik Aaryan lauds ‘rockstar policeman’ who sang Tera Yaar Hoon Main, watch viral video

Kartik Aaryan shared a video of police official Rajat Rathor singing Tera Yaar Hoon Main, and praised him. Watch it here.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 16:18 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajat Rathor (L) and Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan showered praise on Delhi Police constable Rajat Rathor’s melodious rendition of Tera Yaar Hoon Main from his film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Sharing the video of the cop singing, the actor wrote on Instagram, “Rockstar Police Man..... Aap log har baar dil jeet lete ho (You guys win my heart every single time)!! #TeraYaarHoonMain #Repost @rajat_rathor_rj.” Several fans dropped heart emojis on the post.

Rathor became an internet sensation with his rendition of Teri Mitti from Kesari. Akshay Kumar lauded him and shared a video message for him as well.

“Hi Rajat, this is Akshay, yaar you sing so good. I was delighted to hear your rendition of Teri Mitti. Also, the song itself is so beautiful that it causes one to shed a few tears, and then your voice has such pain. I can see that you are a uniformed man. Lots of good wishes for the work that you are doing. Keep doing good and keep up the talent. Well done,” the actor said in the clip.

 



During the lockdown, Kartik started an online chat show Koki Poochega, where he interviews those who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic from the frontlines. He also took inspiration from Hollywood actor John Krasinski and has been highlighting positive news stories from around the country in these tough times.

Kartik was shooting for Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Rajasthan, when the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country. He also has Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2 and an untitled action film to be directed by Om Raut in the pipeline.

According to PTI sources, the action film is on hold as it will primarily be shot abroad, a risk that the makers do not want to take amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, there has been no official announcement about the same.

