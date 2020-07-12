Sections
Kartik Aaryan leaves funny comment on Deepika Padukone’s post, she asks: ‘Kabhi mile ho mujhse?’

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan engaged in fun banter in the comments section of her latest Instagram post..

Deepika Padukone in a still from her latest video.

Actor Kartik Aaryan left a funny comment on Deepika Padukone’s latest social media post. When Deepika shared a fun video checking out her reflection in a spoon, “after eating birthday cake all week,” all Kartik could notice was the cleanliness of the spoon.

On Saturday, Deepika shared a short Boomerang video in which she is checking out her reflection. Sharing the video she wrote on Instagram, “Checking myself out after eating birthday cake all week!” Deepika’s husband, actor Ranveer Singh, celebrated his birthday earlier this week. Kartik commented on her post, saying, “Itni saaf chamach? (Such a clean spoon)”

 

Deepika responded to his comment and reminded him of her OCD. She asked, “Kabhi mile ho mujhse? (Have you never met me)?” Her fans also commented to say that Deepika is obsessive about cleanliness. “I am cleanliness freak I have an OCD about cleaning. I start cleaning everything if see a messy place. I have even cleaned public toilets,” she had once revealed.



The video crossed three million views in just four hours after Deepika posted it. While some fans were in awe of Deepika’s beauty and charm, several others posted heart emojis.

Speaking about the woman he would like to spend his life with, Kartik had recently said during an online chat with fans, “I think someone like Deepika Padukone, the way she is. One who likes to show-off her husband.”

