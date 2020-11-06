Sections
Kartik Aaryan lets his 'eyes do the talking' in sun-kissed new selfie, Bhumi Pednekar can't take her eyes off his hair

Bhumi Pednekar was impressed with Kartik Aaryan’s new long-haired look. Kartik shared a selfie on Friday.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 20:34 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar worked together in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan on Friday treated fans to a stunning sun-kissed selfie as he flaunted his new look with long hair and full-grown beard. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor posted the picture, in which he let 'his eyes do the talking', on Instagram.

In the picture, the star's long locks are seen covering half his face. The actor is seen sporting a full-grown moustache, as he donned a white crew-neck T-shirt. He captioned the post as, "Let the eyes do the talking."

 

Celebrity followers including Bhumi Pednekar and more than 7 lakh fans liked the post. Bhumi wrote in comments, "And the hair (with a relieved face emoji)."

The actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos. Last month, returned to work after the coronavirus pandemic, as he walked the ramp to flag off Lakme Fashion Week digitally.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan responds to a fan who offers him Rs 1 lakh for a reply, gets 10 million offer for marriage

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star had turned showstopper for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, who teamed up with Mijwan Welfare Association, which works with women artisans.

