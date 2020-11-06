Kartik Aaryan lets his ‘eyes do the talking’ in sun-kissed new selfie, Bhumi Pednekar can’t take her eyes off his hair

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan on Friday treated fans to a stunning sun-kissed selfie as he flaunted his new look with long hair and full-grown beard. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor posted the picture, in which he let 'his eyes do the talking', on Instagram.

In the picture, the star's long locks are seen covering half his face. The actor is seen sporting a full-grown moustache, as he donned a white crew-neck T-shirt. He captioned the post as, "Let the eyes do the talking."

Celebrity followers including Bhumi Pednekar and more than 7 lakh fans liked the post. Bhumi wrote in comments, "And the hair (with a relieved face emoji)."

The actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos. Last month, returned to work after the coronavirus pandemic, as he walked the ramp to flag off Lakme Fashion Week digitally.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star had turned showstopper for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, who teamed up with Mijwan Welfare Association, which works with women artisans.

