Kartik Aaryan loses table tennis match to sister Kritika, calls it a ‘sacrifice’; his fans take her side. Watch

Kartik Aaryan has shared a video of his table tennis loss to sister Kritika Tiwari. But the actor claimed that he “sacrificed” the match to ensure her happiness.

Sharing a video recording of their match, Kartik wrote on Instagram, “Kittu ki khushi mere liye anmol hai....Isliye maine usse ‘Jeetne Diya’ #Sacrifice (Kritika’s happiness is precious for me...so I let her ‘win’. #Sacrifice).” The brother-sister duo can be seen engrossed in the match. At the end, Kritika wins the point after Kartik fails to return her shot.

The post received more than 1.3 million views within a few hours. Tiger Shroff liked the video and called it, “Insane” with a fire emoji. Kartik’s Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar also liked the video.

When one of Kartik’s fans spoke up in Kritika’s defence, “Sab bhai haarne ke baad yahi kehte hai (Everyone says the same thing when they lose),” Kartik replied, “Sikhaya maine hai (I taught her).” Many others also cheered for her. Actor Samyuktha Hegde commented, “She is soooo good...that rhythm! Dayum.” Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Khan also wrote, “Buwahahah!!! shez a champ.”

Kartik is known for his quirky Instagram content and epic monologues in films. During the lockdown, he treated his fans with funny videos revolving around his and his sister’s rivalry. He also launched an online talk show Koki Poochega. The chat show, which went online on his YouTube channel, showed him addressing various issues and talking to various experts and guests.

The actor was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film released in February this year but couldn’t impress the moviegoers or the critics. He will now be seen in Dostana 2, also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, opposite Kiara Advani.

