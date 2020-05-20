Kartik Aaryan on deleting video after being accused of misogyny: ‘Don’t you think my sister would have objected?’

Actor Kartik Aaryan has finally explained why he deleted a video from his Instagram account after it raked up a controversy. Kartik had posted a TikTok video last month in which he joked about beating up his sister Kritika Tiwari for not cooking food well.

He opened about the same in an interview with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra. He was asked about his previous movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pati Patni Aur Woh, and if he had a blind spot for what could potentially be seen as misogynistic messaging. Kartik said he chooses films trusting the director’s vision and the flow of the story.

About the video with his sister, he said, “It was said that it promoted domestic violence. Think about it, if that had been the case, don’t you think my sister would have objected? Or my mom? They watched it before we uploaded it. Things are sometimes blown out of proportion as well. After I deleted the video, many peole asked me why did I delete it. There are two sides to everything. You just have to go along. But I am not promoting anything.”

Kartik added that he deleted the video because it hurt some people’s sentiments. “I know it hurts some people’s sentiments, that’s why I deleted it. If someone was even slightly hurt by it, I should just delete it and not get into it. I wouldn’t really care about it,” he said.

The actor had earned criticism from singer Sona Mohapatra and many internet users for the video. She had shared a long post about her opinion on his video, without naming him. Written entirely in Hindi, the note mentioned how Kartik’s career is built on misogynist movies. Sona said that it was not funny but ridiculous how he ‘throws his sister out of the balcony for making bad rotis’. “It is a slap in the face of those women who are trapped inside their home due to the coronavirus lockdown, suffering domestic violence.”

