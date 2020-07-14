Kartik Aaryan reveals his mother’s reaction every time he trends on Twitter: ‘Now she will put on airs in front of relatives’

Kartik Aaryan claims himself to be a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and came up with an interesting reply on being asked to do a film with the Zero actor. Kartik took to his Twitter account to have a live chat with his fans and answered quite a few questions in his trademark humour.

During the #AskKartik chat on Saturday, a fan asked him, “Bhai @iamsrk sir ke sath ek movie karo? (do a film with Shah Rukh Khan).” The actor replied, “Main toh sab chod ke kar lunga Aap Unko bhi bolo (I will leave everything if I get a chance to work with Shah Rukh Khan. Someone needs to ask him also).”

He was also asked to name a celebrity he would rate as a perfect 10 and the actor named Amitabh Bachchan. On being asked to share his favourite film of the actor, he revealed, “#Deewar is my all time fav film of @SrBachchan sir And guess what i even have an autographed poster.”

When a fan asked him, “Sir rumour hai ki lockdown me aapne bhi Shaadi kr li....is that true????” the actor answered in the same style, “Jis hisaab se chal raha hai lagta hai Bachcha bhi lockdown mein ho jayega (the way it is going on, it seems even the kid will be born during the lockdown).”

A fan went on to ask him to share his reaction to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara trailer. He said, “Heartwarming and Heartwrenching at the same time. Can there be one word for a flurry of emotions ?”

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty pens emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you’

Kartik often talks about his mom on the social media. On being asked how his mother would react to the actor trending on Twitter, he said, “Ab ek hafta bhaav khayengi relatives ke beech (now she will put on airs among the relatives for a week).” He even ended the chat session with, “Khaana lagaane jaana hai..Mummy is shouting !! (I have to set the table for dinner, mummy is shouting!!).”

Few days back, Kartik had shared a throwback picture with Chak De India actor Sagarika Ghatge and recounted the memory saying that he had asked her to say his “hi” to Shah Rukh Khan from his side.

Follow @htshowbiz for more