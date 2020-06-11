Kartik Aaryan reveals the kind of woman his mom will send rishta to, Barkha Dutt promises to find him a bride

Actor Kartik Aaryan interviewed journalist Barkha Dutt in the latest episode of his online show Koki Poochega, in which he chats with those who are making a difference during the coronavirus pandemic. In the course of the discussion, he reveals his mother wants him to marry a feisty reporter like her.

“Yeh sawaal meri mom ka tha ki agar koi 1999 wali Barkha Dutt mil jaaye, toh woh rishta bhej dengi (My mother wanted to know if there is someone like the Barkha Dutt from 1999, then she will send a rishta to her),” Kartik said. Barkha laughed and promised to find him a bride. “Main dhoondhungi aapke liye (I will find someone for you),” she said.

Kartik also asked Barkha to choose an actor to play her in a biopic. After initially maintaining a diplomatic stance, she picked Alia Bhatt over the other options - Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. “Out of the people you named I think I’d pick Alia. I think she’s a fabulous actor, and the versatility that she has is unparalleled,” she said.

Apart from Koki Poochega, Kartik launched another series during the lockdown. Inspired by actor John Krasinski, he reads out ‘good news’ for his fans, giving them some positivity during these testing times.

Kartik was shooting for Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Rajasthan, when the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country. He also has Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2 and an untitled action film to be directed by Om Raut in the pipeline.

In a recent interview, Kartik said that he was open to taking a pay cut, given that the film industry has taken such a huge hit due to the pandemic. “I wouldn’t want to cut down on people’s jobs. There has to be a solution wherein that problem also doesn’t crop up and producers (who are getting hit) are also saved,” he said.

On pay cuts, Kartik said, “If that is something that is gonna help the industry, I think we all should do that. We should be up for it. We have taken a huge hit, as a country and as an industry also.”

