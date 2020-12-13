Sections
Kartik Aaryan’s mom is worried as he leaves for Dhamaka shoot, Varun Dhawan asks him to stay safe

Kartik Aaryan has shared two pictures on Instagram as he left his home for the shoot of his next film, Dhamaka. His mom looked worried in one of the pictures.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 10:26 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kartik Aaryan with his parents before leaving for the Dhamaka shoot.

Kartik Aaryan has started the shoot for his upcoming film, Dhamaka, amid the coronavirus pandemic. As he left home, it was the worried look on his mom’s face that drew the attention of the actor as well as his fans.

Sharing two pictures, Kartik wrote, “Shuru karein #Dhamaka. Lekar Prabhu ka naam (Let’s begin #Dhamaka with the blessings of the almighty). Checking in. Swipe right to see my already worried Mom.” While the first picture showed Kartik posing for the camera as he joined hands in prayer in front of the small temple at his home, the second picture showed him with his parents, with his mother wearing a worried look on her face.

 

Varun Dhawan, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, reacted to the post, “Best of luck kartik stay safe.” A fan called Kartik, “Sanskari koki,” another commented, “No need to worried...koki bhaiyaa ready to hit the box office again.”

Also read: Anushka Sharma, expecting first child with Virat Kohli, spotted at clinic; shares pic of her ‘big family feast’. See here

Kartik had announced the project on his 30th birthday on 22 November. The thriller movie is based completely in Mumbai, and will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Ram Madhvani.

Kartik also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 in the pipeline. Recently Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee said that the filming is slated to begin this month in Mumbai. The production on the horror comedy, which is a follow-up to the 2007 film, was affected in March due to the pandemic when the team was shooting in Lucknow. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also features Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Govind Namdev.

