Kartik Aaryan says Dostana 2 will push the envelope for him

Actor Kartik Aaryan is easily among the most sought after actors in Bollywood today. In a recent report in Times of India, the actor spoke about his upcoming film Dostana 2.

Reluctant to reveal anything about the film, the actor did how ever tell publication that Dostana 2 would certainly push the envelope for him. He was asked if his role would be anything like the original cast, the actor said these details have not been discussed.

Dostana 2 is a Dharma Productions film starring Kartik, Janhvi Kapoor and TV actor Lakshya. It will be directed by Collin D’Cunha. The original had starred Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan but had been criticised for its caricaturish representation of a gay character. Speaking about it, Karan said nothing of that sort will happen now.

He told PTI in an interview, “The evolution is from one Dostana to the other. Dostana one that released in 2008 and the Dostana 2 that’s releasing in 2020, you will see that the representation is accurate, non-caricaturish and on point, talking about sexuality in a way that will not make you cringe while watching it. So therein lies the fact that in the last 12 years, there has been a solid change in the way we depict gay characters. Even in Kapoor & Sons and the way it was depicted.”

Kartik, meanwhile, remains a busy star - his last film, Love Aaj Kal 2 turned out to be a dud at the box office but he has some interesting films in his kitty. Apart from Dostana 2, he also has Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor is currently in self quarantine with his parents and sister.

