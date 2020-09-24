Kartik Aaryan shares happy photo, Janhvi Kapoor hilariously trolls him for his caption

Kartik Aaryan got hilariously trolled by his Dostana 2 co-star Janhvi Kapoor after he shared a happy picture of himself on Instagram. “What can be more contagious than a smile?,” his caption read, to which she replied, “Corona”.

While Janhvi poked fun at Kartik’s caption, he was showered with compliments from his fans. “Hey you, Kartik Aaryan! Please keep smiling because your smile is my happiness. Love you,” one wrote. “Nothing can ever be more contagious than your smile, @kartikaaryan,” another commented. “That smile... That damn smile hayee,” a third wrote.

Like every other industry, the coronavirus pandemic has also impacted Bollywood, with theatres across the country shuttered and many films going the direct-to-digital route. Kartik was shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in March when he was forced to return home as the schedule was cut short on account of the virus outbreak.

However, Kartik has been keeping his fans entertained even while he is home. He started an online chat show, Koki Poochega, in which he mainly interviewed frontline workers making a difference during the pandemic. He also took a cue from John Krasinski and dished out some ‘good news’ to fans during the testing times.

Kartik had earlier told Film Companion that he was open to taking a pay cut, given that the film industry was severely impacted due to the pandemic. “I wouldn’t want to cut down on people’s jobs. There has to be a solution wherein that problem also doesn’t crop up and producers (who are getting hit) are also saved,” he said.

“If that is something that is gonna help the industry, I think we all should do that. We should be up for it. We have taken a huge hit, as a country and as an industry also,” he added.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik’s upcoming projects include Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2 and an untitled action film to be directed by Om Raut.

