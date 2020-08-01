Sections
Kartik Aaryan shares his favourite moment from Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara as he watches it again: 'This scene'

Kartik Aaryan shares his favourite moment from Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara as he watches it again: ‘This scene’

Kartik Aaryan on Friday watched Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara all over again. He shared what was for him the most touching moment from the film.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 09:35 IST

By Ht Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kartik Aaryan shares favourite moment from Dil Bechara.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara has been streaming on OTT platform since July 24 and many celebrities have watched it already. Kartik Aaryan decided to watch it all over again and also posted an emotional note about it.

Taking to Instagram and sharing a favourite still from the film, he wrote: “This Scene #DilBechara #WatchingAgain.” While fellow actor Sonal Chauhan dropped black heart emojis in the comments section, fans too got nostalgic. One said how “that was not manny ,that’s actual sushant in that scene #truthwins”. Another said: “LIKE” if you miss Sushant bhai right now ... #justiceforssr.” The still shows an emotional Sushant, flashing an appreciation sign, from the film.

 

Around the time of the film’s release, a number of Bollywood celebrities had written about the actor’s last film. Bhumi Pednekar, who worked with the late star in Sonchiriya, had said: “It breaks my heart saying this...Let’s get together and make his final act one to remember and cherish forever. Let’s all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for #SushantSinghRajput.”



Actor Kriti Sanon had written: “Its not Seri! And it will never sink in.. This broke my heart..again.. In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much!”

Also read: Ankita Lokhande says Sanjay Leela Bhansali offered Sushant Singh Rajput many films, Aditya Chopra was very supportive

Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: “Dil Bechara is a celebration of Sushant and the deep love that brought him to Mumbai, and made him a star. The film is about the millions of fans who are bidding goodbye to their loved one, beyond the hostility and bitter primetime debates.”

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, popular casting director in Bollywood, the film starred Sushant and newcomer Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. The is a Hindi remake of popular Hollywood romantic film, The Fault in Our Stars.

