Coronavirus Outbreak
Kartik Aaryan sports a Batman t-shirt, his coronavirus related caption has internet in splits

Kartik Aaryan sports a Batman t-shirt, his coronavirus related caption has internet in splits

Kartik Aaryan has posted a new picture with yet another funny caption, in which he jokes about bats. He had earlier posted another one with an equally funny line on Covid-19 vaccine.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 12:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kartik Aaryan is pretty active on Instagram.

Actor Kartik Aaryan, like many other Bollywood stars, is still trying to figure his next course of action in coronavirus times. On Friday, the actor posted a picture of himself wearing a Batman themed t-shirt with an accompanying funny caption that had his fans in splits.

Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote: “Jao pehle use dhoond ke lao, Jisne pehla Bat khaya (Go and first find that person who ate a bat first)”. His fans were besides themselves with laughter. One user wrote: “Chlo China chlein (Lets go to China). Another said: “Haan chalo dhoondte haii usse, zindagi kharab krdia usne sabki (Yes, lets go and find that person, he/she had made life miserable for all of us)” A third person joked: “Koki jii aap Detective Kab Se ban Gaye (Koki, since when have you become a detective)?” There were many others who dropped laughing face and heart emojis.

 

A few days back, Kartik had posted another picture with an equally funny caption and had written: “Tom and Jerry waiting for vaccine #SocialDistancing.” Kartik has, like many other celebrities, requested fans to ensure the precautions are still in place even as the unlock process has begun. In August end, he has posted a note which stressed on maintaining all Covid-19 precautions in place and read: “India has just become the first and only country in the world to report 80,000 Covid-19 cases in one day. The lockdown is opening up because of the economy and not because we have this under control. Stay home.”



 

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says she can’t afford to rebuild demolished office, will leave it in ruins ‘as a symbol of a woman’s will to rise’

Kartik has, nonetheless, been entertaining his fans. A while back, a catchy line - Rasode Mein Kaun Tha - was turned into a viral rap. Kartik too had asked: “Please bata do. Rasode mein kaun tha? (Please tell me, who was in the kitchen?).” His Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar had replied: “Shoot karte huve toh rasode mein,sirf main thi (I was the one shooting in the kitchen) #tb #patipatniaurwoh @kartikaaryan.”

