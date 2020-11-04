Karva Chauth 2020: Tahira Kashyap’s self applied mehendi reminds people of coronavirus, Shilpa Shetty reacts

Writer and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, got creative with her mehendi design for Karva Chauth this year. However, the design turned out to be a lot different from what she had imagined.

Tahira shared a photo of her hennaed palm and wrote that she tried to draw snowflakes, but the design reminded people of the coronavirus. “Karva chauth in times of corona! Honestly had set out to make snowflakes (paucity of time leads to this kind of self art) until someone pointed out why would you make coronavirus!! Now blame it on my skills or mind being clouded constantly by this stupid virus. wishing you all a very happy corona free #karvachauth #gocoronago,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Actor Shilpa Shetty shared in the comments section that her own mehendi design was much less creative. “Ha ha ha I couldn’t go beyond 2 blobs in the centre of my palms!,” she wrote, along with laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, fans also wrote to Tahira in the comments section. “You look pretty and cute. The designs are cute too...cuteness overloaded in a frame,” one wrote. “Science vs art! Love it,” another commented. “If its snow flakes keep hands safe & if its corona keep washing . Stay blessed,” a third wrote.

Earlier this month, Ayushmann and Tahira celebrated their wedding anniversary and joked that it feels like ‘125 years of togetherness’. The two are childhood sweethearts and got married on November 1, 2008. They have two children - Virajveer and Varushka.

Sharing a picture of Tahira getting a piggyback ride on his back, Ayushmann had written on Instagram, “Celebrating 125 years of togetherness. May be more. Coz I know that I know you from centuries and time immemorial. This bond can’t be limited to this lifetime. You’re my companion, lover, personal stand up comedian, life coach and above all my best friend. I want to grow old with you. I know it’ll be a lot of fun. Sigh. Happy anniversary @tahirakashyap Umm..”

Tahira had shared the same picture and written, “And I don’t lie. That’s the only way he picks me up! Gunny bag ‘aaloo ki bori’ style! But this is the love I love, perhaps picking on your brains @ayushmannk is easier this way than being cradled and carried in your lap (a failed suhaag raat moment for us) To more ingenuity to many more such rides. umm. #happyanniversary.”

