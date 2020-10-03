Sections
Home / Bollywood / Katrina has already started her physical prep for the superhero films: Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina has already started her physical prep for the superhero films: Ali Abbas Zafar

The Tiger Zinda Hai filmmaker, along with his team, has temporarily shifted to Dubai to work on the two-part superhero film series with an international team.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 00:25 IST

By Prashant Singh,

Katrina Kaif and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar have already worked together in films such as Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

Since mid-March (when lockdown first came into force), Bollywood actors have been hardly at work. But come 2021, and Katrina Kaif will embark on a special project -- her two-part superhero film, which will be helmed by Sultan director, Ali Abbas Zafar. “If everything goes well, we should start rolling sometime in January,” he says, adding: “Katrina has already started her physical prep. But she has a few other commitments to wrap up before starting work on the superhero films.”

Interestingly, Zafar and his team has temporarily shifted to Dubai to work on the same series. “Yes, right now, I -- along with my team -- is working out of Dubai. The reason being: an international team is working with us on the series but due to the Covid-19 induced travel restrictions, it wouldn’t have been easy for them to fly in-and-out of India. So, in order for things to function smoothly, we have been stationed here,” the Tiger Zinda Hai (TZH) tells us from Dubai.

Zafar, who has worked with Kaif in films such as Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, TZH and Bharat, calls it “a very special project for all of us.” “Right now, we are busy with the release of Khaali Peeli. Then, there’s also a web show, Tandav that we are really excited about. It’s a really different format, but at the same time, also creatively liberating,” he says.

