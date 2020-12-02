Katrina Kaif calls herself a ‘noob’, talks about her funny struggles with video interviews. Watch

Katrina Kaif has spoken about her struggles with technology, along with a detailed step-by-step explanation of what happens during her video interviews. The actor called herself a ‘noob’.

She shared a video on Instagram which showed her trying to connect with a person online. She mistakenly called different people, including her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and Shaheen Bhatt. The video opened with Katrina googling the meaning of the word ‘noob’, which has been explained as - ‘a person who is inexperienced in a particular sphere or activity, especially computing or the use of the internet’. She was seen committing various mistakes, like switching off her camera or blaming her network as she disconnected with the person on the other side. She even forgot to switch off the virtual meeting before making side conversations with her sister.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “For those not so tech savvy people. Who else has spent a great deal of time this year struggling with connectivity issues on their lives. -turn your WiFi on , -turn your WiFi off , - are you on 4G ? ‘Yes I AM’. hold pleasant face while waiting for your guest to join who cannot - ensuing a small panic. - most important make sure you END your live session - before having side conversations.”

Katrina’s fans loved the funny video and showed full sympathy with the Bharat actor. Most of them were simply happy to catch a glimpse of the actor on social media. A fan reacted, “You still look beautiful.” Another wrote, “Love this side of yours.” One more asked, “How are you so cute?”

Katrina will now be seen in Phone Bhoot, also starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Her Rohit Shetty film, Sooryavanshi, which missed its release date due to coronavirus pandemic, will hit theatres in the first quarter next year.

