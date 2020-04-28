Katrina Kaif displays perfect chopping skills in new cooking video, watch

With the nation is in lockdown mode due to the coronavirus pandemic, many are using the downtime to learn a new skill, and Katrina Kaif is no different. She has been sharpening her culinary skills and displayed the perfect chopping technique in a new video shared on her Instagram account.

In the clip, Katrina smiles at the camera, before it pans to her chopping board on which she is seen chopping like a pro.

From the looks of it, Katrina has picked up some skills since the last cooking video she shared with her sister Isabelle Kaif earlier this month. The two were seen wearing matching aprons as they experimented in the kitchen, making what appeared to be a pancake. “We’re not sure what it is either...we’ll let you know when we do,” she joked in her caption, as fans’ guesses ranged from dosa to omelette.

Katrina has been sharing glimpses of her daily activities from quarantine, be it her home workout or her ‘professional tutorial’ on how to wash dishes. She was also seen sweeping the floors of her house, as Isabelle took charge of giving commentary.

Last month, Katrina joined the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and pledged an undisclosed amount to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund and the Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund. She wrote in her Instagram stories that it was “heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world.”

Meanwhile, Katrina is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role. The film, which reunites the two actors on screen after a decade, was supposed to release last month but was indefinitely postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

