Katrina Kaif gives a 2020 update to airport look, shares pic in full PPE kit and a face shield: 'Outfit's not bad either'

Katrina Kaif shared a picture from the airport in a brand new look. The actor was seen in full PPE kit to protect herself from coronavirus infection. She did not reveal where she was off to.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 16:50 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Katrina Kaif is taking all precautions on her flight.

Katrina Kaif has shared a new picture from the airport and it shows her dressed in full PPE kit from head to toe. She posted the photo from the Mumbai airport but did not disclose her destination.

In the photo, Katrina was seen wearing a face shield, a mask and her personal protective equipment. She looked happy as she struck a confident pose. “Safety first. outfits not bad either,” she wrote with her photo.

Her photo got compliments from her friends and fans. Actor Huma Qureshi called her ‘bomb’. A fan wrote “Lovely stay safe queen katrina.” Another wrote, “Outfit is not bad bcz you are not bad.”

 



Katrina’s film Sooryavanshi was supposed to release in March but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new release date has still not been announced. While Akshay Kumar will be seen as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi who is on a lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike on Mumbai, Katrina will be seen as his doctor wife in the film. The Rohit Shetty directorial also stars Jackie Shroff with guest appearances by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn as well.

Katrina will also be seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The trio took to Instagram to share the first look of the film with their fans and announced that the film will release in 2021. It is expected to go on the floors soon.

Also see: Neha Kakkar has an angry reaction to husband Rohanpreet Singh’s ‘Ex Calling’, he swears he is innocent

In the picture, Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan were seen dressed in black suits with white shirts. “The one-stop-shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021,” Katrina wrote in the caption. Ishaan, on the other hand, revealed in his caption that the first look of the cast of the film has been “locked” since March due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown and shutdown of the entertainment industry.

Katrina also has a solo superhero film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

