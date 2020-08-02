Sections
Home / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif goes cycling on streets of Mumbai, wears mask and gloves for safety. See pics

Katrina Kaif goes cycling on streets of Mumbai, wears mask and gloves for safety. See pics

Katrina Kaif was seen cycling in Mumbai on Sunday. She was in black casuals and was accompanied by a friend.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:27 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Katrina Kaif seen cycling in Mumbai on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif has joined the league of her industry colleagues who have taken to cycling as a fitness activity amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor was spotted cycling on the streets of Mumbai along with a friend.

The Thugs of Hindostan actor was in a black tea and matching jeggings along with a cap, mask and gloves as she rode around the city. She was accompanied by another cyclist.

Katrina Kaif with a friend. ( Varinder Chawla )

Katrina Kaif cycling on Mumbai street. ( Varinder Chawla )

Her Bharat co-star Salman Khan is often spotted in the city while cycling on the streets. He was also spotted cycling with his Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez near his farmhouse in Panvel. Jacqueline was stationed at his farmhouse during the lockdown and also featured in a music video titled Tere Bina. It was shot in the farmhouse as well.

Ayushmann Khurrana has also been cycling around Chandigarh since many days. He was recently joined by wife Tahira Kashyap as well. She shared several pictures of various spots in the city which she covered during her bike ride on her Instagram account along with a note. “We and our environment are one. There is no bigger a truth than this. This relationship with the nature is a two way process. Ab nai samajhe toh kab. These pictures that I took while cycling around my hometown have been the biggest source of inspiration, happiness and self introspection too. I today value nature/environment honestly like never before. Yeh hai toh hum hain, let’s make the other way possible too. Let’s conserve. #worldconservationday #nature #naturephotography #chandigarh #gratitudechallenge.”



Katrina has otherwise, been spending all her time indoors, in the company of her sister Isabella. She recently announced her next film with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Its a horror-comedy film titled Phone Booth.

