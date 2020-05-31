Katrina Kaif on washing dishes during lockdown: ‘I had to give myself a minute and remind myself how it is done’

Katrina Kaif may have given fans a ‘professional tutorial’ on washing dishes, but it took her some time to figure it out herself, given that she has not stepped into the kitchen for a while. In a new interview, she opened up about her life in lockdown with her sister Isabelle Kaif. The two are isolating at their Mumbai home.

Talking to Rajeev Masand, Katrina said, “I went into the kitchen with full bravado...like, I got this. I obviously figured it out but for a second, I was like, ‘Do you wash each dish individually? But that’s going to waste an awful lot of water!’ Izzy and I had a discussion about it.”

Finally, Katrina figured out that ‘there was a process to it’. “I had to give myself a minute and remind myself how it is done. For the first few days, I went into it with a lot of excitement but now that has definitely worn off,” she said.

Katrina has also been sharing videos of her and Isabelle’s cooking during the lockdown. The first video shared by her on Instagram seemed to suggest a not-so-successful experiment, as she joked “we’re not sure what it is either”.

“That day was a confusing day. We had followed a recipe and we could not figure out whether it was a dosa or a pancake or a pancake dosa,” she explained.

Katrina has realised that she is better in the cleaning department, while Isabelle takes care of the cooking because she is ‘fantastic’ in the kitchen. “It all starts with, ‘We are going to cook something. Why don’t *we* cook something this Sunday?’ It kind of ends with ‘we’ going into the kitchen and me standing on the side like this and Izzy doing the cooking because she is really good at it,” she said.

However, Katrina helps Isabella with the chopping and prep. “I do help with the chopping but I must admit that I am not high up on the charts when it comes to the creativity part. She is really good. When she gives it to me, I am like, ‘This is as good as what we get in those health food cafes.’ I am really impressed,” she said.

Before the lockdown was enforced, Katrina was waiting for the release of Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, which marks her onscreen reunion with Akshay Kumar after a decade. The film, which also has special appearances by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, is expected to be one of the first big releases after theatres in the country reopen.

