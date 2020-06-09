Katrina Kaif pledges to support daily wage families in Maharashtra, says ‘every bit of help counts’

Sections
Actor Katrina Kaif has pledged her support for daily wage workers in the Bhandara district of Maharashtra.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 19:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Katrina Kaif had previously contributed towards the PM-Cares fund.

Actor Katrina Kaif has pledged support for daily wage workers through her brand -- Kay Beauty. The actor announced on Tuesday that she would be lending support to families around the Bhandara district in Maharashtra.

She wrote on Instagram, “Kay Beauty and the Dehaat foundation are partnering again for #KareWithKayBeauty. Together, we have lent our support to the daily-wage earning families living in the villages around the Bhandara district in Maharashtra, with food and basic sanitary materials.” She urged her fans to contribute towards the cause. “In times of need, every bit of help counts,” she wrote.

 

In a video shared by the actor, she mentioned that “Vrundan, the founder of De’Haat and her team have done such an excellent job all these years to support the community.” Katrina’s gesture was met with appreciation by her friends and fans. Director Nitya Mehra left applause emojis in the comments section. “I’m so proud of you,” one person wrote.



Katrina had previously pledged to contribute to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund and the Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund. The actor made the announcement on her Instagram stories, without disclosing the donation amount.

Also read: A Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara reunion happened in comments section of Katrina Kaif’s post, with Hrithik Roshan, Zoya Akhtar

“I pledge to donate to the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Maharashtra. Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world,” she wrote.

