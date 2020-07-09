Katrina Kaif’s fun video of best moments with sister Isabelle Kaif at home is all about sibling goals

Katrina Kaif has been living with sister Isabelle Kaif at her Mumbai residence. She has now shared several glimpses of how the two were busy doing household chores while living in isolation, while introducing Instagram’s new ‘Reels’ feature.

She shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “All day every day. I think this is what u do with reels.” It shows the two of them posing for the camera while twinning in white, sweeping the house together and brutally waking each other up from their sleep. Katrina is also seen playing a guitar in the video.

Earlier, Katrina had shared pictures and videos from the cooking and the house cleaning sessions. Her video of giving a tutorial on washing dishes had gone viral during lockdown. She once shared a video without being sure of what dish they were preparing in the kitchen. It showed the two sisters making something like pancakes, about which Katrina wrote, “We’re not sure what it is either .... we ll let u know when we do #happyworldsiblingday @isakaif.”

Another video showed Katrina sweeping the floor with a broom. She wrote, “Day 21 -One day at a time guys.......we all gotta do our part........ m apparently @isakaif part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated. Gotta mix it up ..... this is seriously good exercise btw #stayhome #helpoutathome.”

On the professional front, Katrina and Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi was scheduled to release in March but was postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. It has now been confirmed that the Rohit Shetty film will hit the theatres around Diwali. Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in the Rohit’s ‘cop universe’ that began with Singham in 2011. The film will also feature special appearances by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba).

Katrina is also reportedly set to collaborate with Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar for the fourth time for a superhero action film. The filmmaker is planning to spin a superhero franchise.

