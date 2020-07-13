Katrina Kaif says Instagram page is a showreel of her life: ‘You’re not seeing the moments of unhappiness’

Actor Katrina Kaif has a trusted makeup artist now, but for a very important period in her career, she did her own makeup. The actor said in a BBC Asia interview that it was ‘slightly unusual’ of her to take her look into her own hands, but ‘it was faster’.

Stressing that she really understands makeup, the actor said, “I had a makeup artist, his name was Subhash dada, and what happened is it started with me saying ‘let me do the liner’ and before you know it, I was doing everything. I was so much faster. I know it’s unusual but that’s the way it is.” She revealed that she did her own makeup on famous songs such as Chikni Chameli (Agneepath), Sheila Ki Jawani (Tees Maar Khan) and Mashallah (Ek Tha Tiger).

She admitted that she was a late adopter of social media, and that she joined Instagram five years after her industry colleagues. “I didn't feel like I was being represented, or a very small side of me was being represented, and that side was too small,” she said, about the reason she joined.

But Katrina reiterated that what fans see on her social media accounts is merely a showreel of her life, and not an actual representation of it. “You’re seeing a showreel of highlights,” she said. “You’re not seeing the behind-the-scenes, the other moments. Am I also guilty of that? Yes, because it’s a visual medium. If you scroll through my Insta page, you’re seeing the highlights of my life. You’re not seeing the in-between moments of doubt, you’re not seeing the moments of insecurity, you’re not seeing the moments of unhappiness.”

Also read: Katrina Kaif’s home is a boho paradise. Step inside her Instagram-ready flat with these pics

The actor was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. Her latest film is Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar. The film has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will now be released around Diwali.

Follow @htshowbiz for more