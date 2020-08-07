Katrina Kaif shares a pic holding a cricket bat, jokes about how she is always ‘ready to play properly attired or no’. See it here

Actor Katrina Kaif shared a new picture of herself on Instagram, holding a cricket bat in hand. She joked about how she is always ready to play, whether or not she is properly attired for the job.

She wrote: “Missing Cricket always ready to play properly attired or no.” She is looking away from the lens; Katrina is casually holding a cricket bat in hand while her clothes are clearly unsportswoman-like. She is dressed in a pair of leggings and a kurta.

Katrina has been maintaining a low-profile through much of pandemic-related lockdown period. However, on her birthday in July she did share a picture of her quiet celebration at home with cakes and candles. She also announced her new film - a comedy called Phone Bhoot, which will also star Ishaan Khatter and Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. Sharing the information, she had written: “The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems , #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021.”

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED after it rejected her request to defer questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

On the work front, Katrina was all set to see the release of her film with Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar, Sooryavanshi, when the first of pandemic related lockdown was announced. The release had to be postponed; the film will now release on Diwali 2020.

Katrina was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, where she plays a film actress named Babita who gets into a path of self destruction. The Hindustan Times review said: “Katrina Kaif, meanwhile, plays an intensely self-aware part, that of the lovelorn, cheated-upon superstar, and the actress has infectious amounts of fun giving her vainglorious character a serrated edge.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more