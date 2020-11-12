Katrina Kaif shares bright beach pics from Maldives, gives tour of her stunning room with private pool

Actor Katrina Kaif is the latest Bollywood star to land in the Maldives for a holiday. She has been sharing pictures and videos from her trip on Instagram, giving fans wanderlust with her stunning posts from the tourist destination.

On Thursday, Katrina shared a couple of photos of herself after an early morning swim. She was seen in a white swimsuit and wet hair. Katrina, who is staying at Soneva Fushi, wrote, “Paradise found @discoversoneva #sonevafushi.”

She also shared pictures and videos of herself, enjoying her breakfast with a black and white rabbit named Jack. Katina shared a glimpse of her room at the resort. It has a private access to the white sand beach and even a private pool with a beautiful deck.

Earlier this week, Katrina had shared two pictures from the beach, wearing a colourful swimsuit. “So amzinggg to be in Maldives for shoot lovemyjob #grateful,” she had written in her post.

Katrina was last seen in 2019’s Bharat with Salman Khan. Her next release will be Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. The Rohit Shetty movie was supposed to release in March but has been indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is the fourth film in Shetty’s cop universe of movies which includes Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. It also has cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

Katrina also has a superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar, and Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The latter’s announcement pictures were shared on social media in July.

