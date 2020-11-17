Sections
Katrina Kaif shares pics of 'amazing' people she spent 'five days in the Maldives' with. See here

Katrina Kaif recently spent nearly a week in the Maldives, and kept her fans updated with regular social media posts. These are the people she was with.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 21:04 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Katrina Kaif was recently in the Maldives.

Actor Katrina Kaif, who recently spent nearly a week in the Maldives on a ‘work trip’, has shared pictures with the people she was with. During her trip, Katrina had shared several posts from the popular tourist destination.

Katrina took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a post that she captioned, “Five days in the Maldives with this amazing team.” The post includes two selfies. The actor can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and sunglasses in the pictures.

 

On Thursday, Katrina had shared a couple of photos of herself after an early morning swim. She was seen in a white swimsuit and wet hair. Katrina, who is staying at Soneva Fushi, wrote, “Paradise found.”



She had also shared a glimpse of her room at the resort. It had a private access to the white sand beach and even a private pool with a beautiful deck. Last week, the actor had shared two pictures from the beach, wearing a colourful swimsuit. “So amzinggg to be in Maldives for shoot lovemyjob #grateful,” she had written in her post.

Also read: Katrina Kaif is stunning in red as she shoots on the beach, see pic

Katrina was last seen in 2019’s Bharat with Salman Khan. Her next release will be Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. The film has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Katrina also has a superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar, and Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Several other Bollywood celebrities were in the Maldives at the same time as Katrina -- Kajal Aggarwal and her new husband Gautam Kitchlu celebrated their honeymoon there, and rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani had shared pictures from the tropical destination on social media.

