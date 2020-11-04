KBC 12 contestant tells Amitabh Bachchan she disliked him for being mean to Shah Rukh Khan, this was his response

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan meets his fans on Kaun Banega Crorepati all the time but this may be the first time he has met someone who disliked him. On Tuesday’s episode of the show, a contestant told the host that she did not like the star for a very peculiar reason.

Rekha Rani, a 27-year-old Civil Services aspirant from Delhi, told Amitabh that she was a big fan of actor Shah Rukh Khan. However, Amitabh was left speechless when Rekha told him that she did not like him because he was always rude to Shah Rukh in their movies. She said that Amitabh threw Shah Rukh out of his house in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and was mean to him in Mohabbatein.

Amitabh first told her that they were simply enacting what the film’s script needed them too. But when Rekha was not convinced, he said “I apologise”, and even promised to say sorry to Shah Rukh.

Mohabbatein completed 20 years of release last week. When Shah Rukh held a chat session on Twitter, a fan asked him about his experience working on the movie. He said, “I remember doing the first scene with @SrBachchan and realised how short and small I am.”

Also read: Nushrratt Bharuccha shares the moment Chhalaang director Hansal Mehta screamed at her: ‘I kept fumbling and messing up’

Not just Rekha, even Shah Rukh’s son AbRam mixed reel and real when it comes to Amitabh and Shah Rukh. Amitabh had once posted a picture with AbRam and mentioned how the little one believes he is his grandfather. “... and this be little Abram, Shah Rukh’s little one... who thinks , believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his father’s father... and wonders why Shah Rukh’s father does not stay with him,” he had written with the picture. Shah Rukh, too, had tweeted the same in response to a picture of AbRam posted by Amitabh. “Thank u sir. This is a moment he will always cherish. By the way he thinks u r my ‘papa’ when he sees u on TV.” Responding to it, Amitabh wrote, “Hahahaha .. too cute.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more