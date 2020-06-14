‘Keep Sushant Singh Rajput in your thoughts, celebrate his work’: Actor’s team issues statement, requests privacy for family

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence and his team has now issued a statement, confirming the actor’s death and requesting fans to cherish and celebrate his work and life.

“It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief,” the statement said.

While the police have confirmed that he has died by suicide, no ‘note’ was found from his residence. “Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating,” DCP Pranay Ashok, spokesperson Mumbai Police said.

Expressing shock at his death, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tweeted, “Wtf .. this is not true.” Akshay Kumar wrote, “Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted, “This is heartbreaking....I have such strong memories of the times we have shared ...I can’t believe this ....Rest in peace my friend...when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain...”

