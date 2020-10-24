Keerthy Suresh’s Miss India set for November 4 release on Netflix, watch trailer

The trailer of Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming Telugu drama Miss India was unveiled on Saturday. The makers announced via the trailer that the film, a story about a woman with dreams of becoming an entrepreneur, will directly release on OTT platform Netflix on November 4.

Directed by Narendra Nath, Miss India is the story of an aspiring entrepreneur, played by Keerthy Suresh. It also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadiya in crucial roles.

Watch Miss India trailer here

The trailer follows Keerthy Suresh’s character Samyuktha and her entrepreneurial dreams. From a young age, she’s hell-bent on becoming a businesswoman and when an opportunity presents itself, she sets up a business (in spite of stiff opposition from her family) of selling authentic Indian chai in a foreign country. However, all’s not well when she crosses paths with fellow businessman (Jagapathi Babu).

Miss India was supposed to hit the screens in April. However, its release got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This will be Keerthy’s second film to release directly on an OTT platform after Penguin, which had its world premiere on Amazon Prime recently. In Penguin, Keerthy Suresh played a mother who is on the lookout for her missing son after he gets taken by a serial killer.

On the career front, Keerthy has two Telugu projects in her kitty. Her upcoming Telugu release will be Nithiin starrer Rang De. She also has Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu in the pipeline.

In Tamil, Keerthy has two projects. In Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, she will be seen playing his sister. She also has Saani Kaayidham, which marks the acting debut of filmmaker Selvaraghavan. Keerthy had recently signed a Bollywood project opposite Ajay Devgn. However, she later opted out of the project as the makers felt she had lost too much weight to play the role of a mother.

