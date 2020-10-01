Sections
Home / Bollywood / Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter’s film faces CBFC scissors, lecherous gazes, mentions of virginity removed

Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter’s film faces CBFC scissors, lecherous gazes, mentions of virginity removed

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s latest film Khaali Peeli underwent a bunch of cuts and editing to get Central Board of Film Certification’s approval. The film will be available to watch on pay per view basis online and at a few drive-in theatres.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:31 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter will be seen together in Khaali Peeli.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s film Khaali Peeli will be out October 2 not just on you laptop and TV screens but also at a few drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru. Therefore, it was sent to the Central Board of Film Certification and as expected, suffered a bunch of needless editing.

Not just swear words, the CBFC also decided to remove mentions of ‘virginity’, lecherous gazes at Ananya’s character and even the word ‘item’. Some ‘sensuous and explicit’ parts of the song Tehas Nehas were also asked to be edited out.

Dialogues such as ‘Saale nalla hai tu. Fattu hai’, ‘Dus saal tak virgin raha; hold karke baitha tha’, ‘virgin bhramachari’ and ‘harami’ were omitted. ‘Maa ki aankh’ was replaced with ‘bhains ki aankh’, ‘maa ki’ with ‘bhains ki’, ‘item’ with ‘ladki’ and ‘r****i’ was replaced with ‘aunty’.

Also read: Abhishek Banerjee plays a romantic character for first time in PariWar, fulfils all 3 criteria needed for his mom’s approval

The producers were also asked to add a disclaimer in the beginning that no one attached with the movie supports exploitation and objectification of children and women. They were also asked to increase the font size of their tobacco warning.

Helmed by debutant director Maqbool Khan and backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, and Zee Studios, the film also stars Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat. Khaali Peeli went on the floors in September last year and was scheduled for a June 12 release but was delayed due to the shuttering of film theatres.

