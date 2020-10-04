Sections
Home / Bollywood / Khaali Peeli box office: Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday’s film tanks at US BO, but sells out at Gurugram drive-in

Khaali Peeli box office: Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday’s film tanks at US BO, but sells out at Gurugram drive-in

Khaali Peeli box office: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s film tanked at US box office, making just Rs 25000, but reportedly sold out shows at a Gurugram drive-in.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 15:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Khaali Peeli box office: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in a still from the film.

It’s a mixed report for Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s crime caper Khaali Peeli at the box office. The film, which debuted on various platforms through a pay-per-view model, was also released theatrically in a handful of countries, and in drive-in theatres.

While viewership numbers for the film aren’t available, it is being reported that the film had a negligible opening in the United States, where theatres have been allowed to open in certain territories.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the film made a mere $363 in the US from 11 screens, amounting to around Rs 25000. In New Zealand, the film made just a little more than that, with a Rs 30000 haul from seven screens. The film has also been released in Singapore, Netherlands, Austria, Fiji, Africa and Mauritius theatres.

 



Trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted images of a makeshift drive-in theatre in Gurugram, and reported that all six screenings of the film had been sold out. “This should come as music to ears of filmbuffs & industry people, but as bad news for those who predicted Bollywood doom. 6 shows of Khaali Peeli in a make-shift Drive In cinema in Gurgaon in weekend are all sold out. One yesterday, two today and three tomorrow. At 999/- per car,” he wrote.

Hindustan Times’ mixed review of the film noted, “Khaali Peeli, much like the title suggests, is a good enough option to while away your time on a couch this weekend. A popcorn-muncher straight from the belly of Bollywood, it’s a movie that will not ask much of you, and sometimes, that’s what we need from our movies.”

Also read: Khaali Peeli movie review: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday take you back to Bollywood’s mindless masala years

Khaali Peeli is available via Zee Plex, a newly unveiled pay-per-view service through which viewers can watch the film on multiple platforms, including DTH services such as TataSky and DishTV, at a cost.

