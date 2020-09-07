Sections
Home / Bollywood / Khaali Peeli song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi: Twitter says sorry to Beyonce for the ‘racist’ Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter song

Khaali Peeli song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi: Twitter says sorry to Beyonce for the ‘racist’ Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter song

The first song of Khaali Peeli, Beyonce Sharma Jayegi, has received an unfavourable response from Twitter users. Many of them found the lyrics of the song racist and apologised to pop icon Beyonce.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 18:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter in a still from Beyonce Sharma Jayegi video.

The first song of Khaali Peeli - Beyonce Sharma Jayegi - has dropped online. The music video features Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter dressed in sequined outfits and dancing in a circus/carnival-like set-up. The song has been sung by Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan and is composed by Vishal and Shekhar. Its lyrics have been written by Kumaar and Raj Shekhar.

Netizens were left largely unimpressed by the new song from Khaali Peeli, with some of them apologising to pop icon Beyonce. VJ Andy shared a clip and wrote, “Oh Dear! #BeyonceSharmaJayegi Might be the worse thing I’ve seen ever! I’d like to apologise to @Beyonce for this racist sexist hot mess. #BLM #mondaythoughts.”

 

 



“’Beyonce sharma jayegi’ was not only problematic and racist. IT DID NOT EVEN RHYME! THAT IS THE LEAST THEY COULD DO! Dhinchak Pooja songs rhymed better than #BeyonceSharmaJayegi,” one Twitter user wrote. “#BeyonceSharmaJaayegi Hindi songs lyrics hit a new low! Extremely disappointed & disgusted! #BeyonceSharmaJayegi #KhaaliPeeli #KhaaliPeeliTrailer,” another wrote.

 

 

“This is just blatantly ignoring the fact how they’re glorifying fair skin (yet again) and then comparing it to Beyoncé (a black woman). This is RACIST. Y’all are embarrassing yourselves. TAKE THIS DOWN AND APOLOGIZE #BeyonceSharmaJayegi,” another wrote.

“If @Beyonce is creating a petition to ban the makers of Khaali Peeli from making another item song EVER again, I’m signing it. I also might put a revolver to all your heads and make you sign it as well. #BeyonceSharmaJayegi,” another tweet read. Many Twitter users also shared memes on the song.

 

 

 

 

 

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty files police complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh

Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli stars Ishaan and Ananya as two outlaws on the run from the police. The film is slated for a direct-to-digital release on the recently launched pay-per-view service, Zee Plex, on October 2.

