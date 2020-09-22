Sections
Khaali Peeli trailer unveiled, Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at Deepika Padukone as probe in drug case intensifies

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: The makers of Khaali Peeli unveiled the trailer of the film, while Kangana Ranaut referred to Deepika Padukone as new findings appeared in Bollywood drug case.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 13:18 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Khaali Peeli’s trailer was released on Tuesday. Kangana Ranaut referred to Deepika Padukone in the context of drug probe currently underway.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Khaali Peeli trailer: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are on the run from Jaideep Ahlawat. Watch

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday play childhood sweethearts who are reunited after a series of crazy adventures. They are on the run from the police and goons, even as keep holding on to a booty they have chanced upon.

Read more here

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Deepika Padukone as probe into drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case intensifies

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to take a dig at Deepika Padukone with her ‘repeat after me’ posts. Deepika shared multiple posts on mental health awareness after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

Read more here

Priyanka Chopra, Kate Winslet to lend voices to unscripted HBO Max series: ‘Excited to join such an amazing group’

Priyanka Chopra, Kate Winslet, Keanu Reeves and a bunch of other stars will be a part of a new HBO Max series aimed at promoting calmness and stress relief. The series will air on October 1.

Read more here

Anushka Sharma cheers husband Virat Kohli’s RCB after IPL victory: ‘A winning start’

Anushka Sharma shared a picture of husband Virat Kohli and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore after their win in a match on Monday during the ongoing IPL 2020 series. See her post here.

Read more here

Anurag Kashyap’s former assistant says director got upset when actress suggested sexual favours in exchange for work

Anurag Kashyap’s former assistant Jaydeep Sarkar has shared an episode from years ago when they were casting actors for a project and a female actor tried to suggest sexual favours in exchange for work.

Read more here

