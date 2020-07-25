Sections
Khuda Hafiz trailer: Vidyut Jammwal has nothing to lose as he goes on a rampage to find missing wife

Disney+Hotstar has released the trailer for Khuda Hafiz, starring Vidyut Jammwal, Aahana Kumra, Annu Kapoor and Shivaleeka Oberoi. Watch here.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 14:35 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Vidyut Jammwal in a still from the Khuda Hafiz trailer.

A day after the release of Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, Dil Bechara, Disney+Hotstar has released the trailer for Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Hafiz, which has been given a prime, August 14 release date.

Set against the backdrop of the 2008 recession, Khuda Hafiz is about a husband’s search for his missing wife, in a foreign country. Vidyut plays Sameer Choudhary, while Shivaleeka Oberoi plays his missing wife, Nargis. Sameer’s search leads him to make some shady discoveries about human trafficking.

 

The film was involved in a controversy after Disney+Hotstar invited none of its cast members in its grand announcement event, seemingly favouring star power. Vidyut had expressed his dismay in a tweet, and wrote, “A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES,” he wrote. The other film that was left out of the announcement was Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase.



Also read: Vidyut Jammwal talks about Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film: ‘I promoted Dil Bechara because Sushant couldn’t’

While Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Abhishek Bachchan, with Varun Dhawan as the moderator, were a part of the panel, Vidyut and Kunal were not present. Aahana Kumra, who plays a supporting role in Khuda Hafiz, had told Mid-Day, “I found out about the press conference after seeing Vidyut’s tweet. I have not bothered asking why I wasn’t informed. I know it won’t lead to an answer. The OTT platforms I have worked with have been warm, professional and democratic in how they present you. They pride themselves in equal representation. This is the first time I have seen such behaviour.”

Khuda Hafiz is directed by Faruk Kabir and also stars Annu Kapoor. Vidyut will also be seen in the Zee5 film Yaara on Friday.

