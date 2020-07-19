Khulke Jeene Ka: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi teach their fans how to best live life in new Dil Bechara song

New Dil Bechara song titled Khulke Jeene Ka is out now and shows lead actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi teaching the viewers how to live life to the fullest while they have it. It also features Swastika Mukherjee, who plays Sanjana’s mother in the film.

The song opens with Sushant taking Sanjana and her onscreen mom to Paris to make the most of the time they have. The trio goes on to roam in the streets, enjoys watching the Christmas decoration and Sanjana and Sushant steal some romantic moments.

Watch Dil Bechara song Khulke Jeene Ka here

The soothing number has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.

Sanjana had shared the song teaser on Sunday. “Aapne sunne aur pyaar karne ka kaam toh aap sab ne kar hee liya hai! Ab bas kal humare saath #KhulKeJeenaKa time aa gaya hai. (You have already done the task of listening and loving. Now its time to live life to the fullest) Come with us into Kizie and Manny’s most surreal moments & their world full of love, in the city of love,” she wrote alongside the song’s poster on Instagram. The poster of the song showed Sanjana and Sushant all smiles amid the clouds.

Dil Bechara chronicles the story of Kizie (Sanjana), who suffers from cancer and meets Manny (Sushant), a survivor of osteosarcoma. Dubbed as an ‘Un-Fairy Tale,’ the film takes a turn when the duo decides to travel to Paris to live the remaining part of Sanjana’s life to the fullest.

Dil Bechara will be premiered on the digital platform Disney+Hotstar on July 24. Sanjana has been posting several photos, and behind the scenes videos of the forthcoming movie. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic film is adapted from the famous novel The Fault In Our Stars by John Green and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance.

