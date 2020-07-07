Sections
Home / Bollywood / Khushi Kapoor’s college video goes viral, aspiring actor says ‘I want to prove myself before jumping in’

Khushi Kapoor’s college video goes viral, aspiring actor says ‘I want to prove myself before jumping in’

A video featuring Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi, talking about her acting aspirations at the New York Film Academy, has been shared online.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 17:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Khushi Kapoor wants to become an actor, just like her mother and sister.

A video in which Khushi Kapoor introduces herself at the New York Film Academy, has been shared online. Khushi aspires to become an actor, like her mother Sridevi, and sister Janhvi Kapoor.

Khushi is currently enrolled at the NYFA. In the video, shared by a fan club on Instagram, the aspiring actor says that she wants to work with her family, and prove herself before ‘jumping in’.

“Hi, I am Khushi Kapoor. My family is in the business but I have always just looked from afar,” she says in the almost three-minute video. “I would definitely love to work with my family at some point in the future. I would like to prove myself and prove my place before I jump into working with my family. There’s really no other way to go about it than to immerse yourself into it,” she adds.

 



The video features Khushi talking to the camera, with footage from classrooms and sets interspersed in between. Khushi says that she joined the NYFA because one of her cousins had attended as well. “I really enjoy all of my classes over here but the ones that have stuck with me are acting for films and improv. I love acting for films because I feel like I am in a movie and actually working. It’s been an incredible experience for me,” she continues in the video.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor prays for New York as sister Khushi Kapoor leaves for US to pursue acting course

Janhvi had earlier spoken about her sister going away, during a conversation with Anaita Shroff Adajania on her show Feet Up with the Stars, “She is going to NYFA. Then after she comes back, she will figure what she wants to do.” She had added, “I’m getting palpitations just thinking about Khushi going to... He (dad Boney Kapoor) just has to think about it and he’ll start crying.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Creativity cannot be locked down, say organizers
Jul 07, 2020 17:36 IST
Fight against COVID-19: Ban Labs’ Ashwagandha Herbal Tea helps in enhancing natural immunity
Jul 07, 2020 17:35 IST
Pokerbaazi.com organizes a first of its kind live session on mental health
Jul 07, 2020 17:34 IST
Hong Kong local coronavirus cases jump rapidly, alarming health officials
Jul 07, 2020 17:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.