Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal go retro in Indoo Ki Jawani song Dil Tera, see first look

Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal will be seen in retro avatars in the upcoming Indoo Ki Jawani song, Dil Tera. The song will be out on Thursday.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 13:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in a still from Indoo Ki Jawani song, Dil Tera.

Kiara Advani has unveiled the first look of her upcoming song Dil Tera from the film Indoo Ki Jawani. The song will have Kiara and co-star Aditya Seal in a retro look.

Sharing a few stills from the song on Instagram, Kiara wrote, “Hit rewind and go back in time with #IndooKiJawani’s latest song #DilTera! Song releasing tomorrow, stay tuned!” The first still shows Kiara in a knee-length dress and Aditya in a yellow shirt-trousers combo with a handkerchief tied around his neck. They are seen dancing on a street with background dancers, who too, are in colourful attires.

 

The second still shows them grooving at a disc and the third features Kiara dressed in a traditional Kashmiri costume as she strikes a romantic pose with Aditya, who is in a grey suit.



Kiara recently witnessed the release of her another dance number titled Heelin Toot Gayi from Indoo Ki Jawani. The peppy dance track showed Kiara in a shimmery golden sari as she grooved alongside Guru Randhawa and Aditya Seal on the dance floor. It had vocals by Badshah and Aastha Gill.

Heelein Toot Gayi marked the very first time when Guru Randhawa has featured in a track that is not written, composed or sung by him. Instead, he stepped in for the song composed and written by Badshah.

Also read: Inside Sachet Tandon-Parampara Thakur’s Noida wedding: Bekhayali duo tie the knot while ‘laughing away sorrows, failures’

Helmed by Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta, the female-centric film is touted to be a modern age love story based on the current trend of dating through online applications. The film will depict the story of Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left swipes and right swipes on dating app results in hilarious chaos.

Indoo Ki Jawani is being bankrolled by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani with Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen. The movie will hit theatres on December 11.

