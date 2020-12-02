Kiara Advani asked what she’d write in Sidharth Malhotra’s Tinder bio, her witty answer leaves co-stars Aditya Seal, Mallika Dua impressed

Sections
Kiara Advani had a witty response when asked what she’d do if told to write a Tinder bio for her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra. Check out her response.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 17:37 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen together in a film for the first time soon.

Actor Kiara Advani, who is rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra, was asked what she’d write in his Tinder bio, if she had to make one for him. Her witty answer left her Indoo Ki Jawani co-stars Mallika Dua and Aditya Seal impressed.

Kiara, in an interview, also spoke about her idea of relationships, and dating in the modern world. She said that she is old-fashioned, in that regard.

She told Pinkvilla, “I believe in that one woman, one man sort of thing. I still believe in that fairytale romance. I feel like dating apps, if I find that person on it, for sure that’s not a problem. My bio will be that only, looking for love. I am for the long haul. That ways, for some people, I’ll be very boring. All or nothing, that’s me.”

Asked to write Tinder bios for her contemporaries -- Indoo Ki Jawani is about online dating -- she said that she would definitely include the title ‘number one’ in Varun Dhawan’s bio, but it was her answer for Sidharth Malhotra that left her co-stars speechless. She said, “I don’t want to put him on Tinder.” Mallika responded, “She stumped you!” Kiara quickly added, “No, no, I’m kidding.”

Sidharth and Kiara will be seen together for the first time in Shershaah. On Koffee With Karan, Sidharth denied being in a relationship with Kiara but said that he was happy to work with her. “The amount of rumours and hook-ups that I have had in the tabloids, I’m having lesser fun in real life, I think. I wish they were true. My life is not as colourful as what people read,” he added.

Kiara was asked on the sidelines of an awards show last year about him, she said, “No, I’m not dating Sidharth, I’m very single.” She also asked the reporter if she had any single men in mind for her.

