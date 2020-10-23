Kiara Advani feels it’s unfair that people reduced Kabir Singh to ‘one slap’, says she anticipated the backlash

Actor Kiara Advani has said that the criticism around Kabir Singh reduced the film to just one slap. Starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, Kabir Singh defied negative reviews and controversy to emerge as one of the most successful films of 2019.

Kiara spoke about the backlash in a virtual appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, No Filter Neha, and said that she was anticipating it.

She said, “I was happy when Guilty came out and Good Newwz came out and people were like okay, wow, she’s a versatile actress and you know I’ve got all the critical acclaim for. But, with Kabir, I think, it was, I was very nervous before the film release because I was aware that section of backlash would come because we saw it happen with the first film. So, we knew it would happen.”

But, Kiara said, she wasn’t prepared for the magnitude of the backlash. “We didn’t expect the extent of it because of course with the Hindi Film Industry, it’s a larger audience and the way the film reached out to people.” Kiara said that the film’s final scene ‘justified everything’. “For me, that scene showed her strength, she wasn’t just going to just go back to the man she loved. She decided to raise a child on her own, she left, she left him, she left the man her parents forced her to marry. I just felt she was not the woman that maybe other people saw her to be till that interval and I felt unfortunate for those people who did have the comments of misogyny and all of that which of course there is a part of the character but that’s something that was always known to the audience when you see it in the promos also.”

She added, “Unfortunately, some people just made the slap, the whole movie about one slap. It was not about one slap. That’s not something that I stand for. And, that’s not something that I would ever stand for and that’s not something Preeti stood for, either. Because, she left him, she’s like no way, you have ruined whatever we’ve had this entire issue and she doesn’t go back to him and he comes finding her and even in that moment she doesn’t want to see his face but they have a confrontation and that’s what their climax scene, I think was 20 minutes long, where everything is discussed, argued and I guess, love is love at the end of the day. They both come back together.”

Also read: Kiara Advani wants Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Roy Kapur to never shower so they stay all ‘rugged and cool’

Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. Both films were directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Kiara will soon be seen in Laxmmi Bomb, with Akshay Kumar. The first song from the film, titled Burj Khalifa, was released recently.

Follow @htshowbiz for more